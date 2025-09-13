Pampanga, Basilan hurdle MPBL rivals

Pampanga and Basilan took different routes toward the playoffs in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season on Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Giant Lanterns battered the Parañaque Patriots, 135-78, in the nightcap, while the Starhorse Portmasters rallied to subdue the Muntinlupa Cagers, 92-80, in the second game of the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Alex Cabagnot bunched eight points, capped by back-to-back triples to push Basilan ahead, 71-64, after the third quarter, and proceeded to tally their sixth straight victory and climb to 16-11, good for the sixth spot in the South Division.

Veteran Arwind Santos struck hard for the Portmasters with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, followed by Cabagnot with 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

The Portmasters, who trailed by as far as 12-24, also got the lift from Gab Dagangon with 13 points and seven rebounds; Emman Calo with 12 points, seven assists, two steals and two rebounds; and James Tempra with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 10-16 after 14 straight losses, drew 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from Patrick Ramos, 20 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists from Kurt Lojera, 13 points from Matillano, and 12 points plus five rebounds from Miguel Ives Cortez.