Pampanga Aeta parents request 4Ps educational grants

Pampanga-based Aeta parent leaders of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) expressed gratitude to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for years of support under the national government’s anti-poverty flagship program and suggested extending educational grants until monitored children graduate from college.

Around 20 Aeta 4Ps beneficiaries participated in the dialogue, held at the Lubao Municipal Gym, highlighting their wish for continued assistance as their families prepare to exit the program.

Under the 4Ps Act of 2019, children who turn 19 cease to be 4Ps monitored children, and household beneficiaries automatically exit the program after seven years.

In his July State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. outlined policy directions for the program, stating, “hangad din natin na amyendahan ang batas ng 4Ps upang matiyak na talagang sapat ang panahon para maitaguyod ang kanilang paghihirap.”

“Napanood niyo yung SONA ng Presidente? Di ba binanggit niya (President) ang 4Ps. Sa tagal na ng programa, gusto niya repasuhin natin, gusto niyang ayusin. Kaya nga umiikot kami kasi ayaw namin na yung report lang sa amin. Gusto namin madinig galing sa inyo,” DSWD Secretary Erwin Gatchalian told the Aeta parent leaders.

During the session, Gatchalian noted the proactive outlook of the Aeta leaders as they acknowledged their scheduled exit from 4Ps in 2026.

“Actually mga iniisip namin na solusyon, kasi marami kayo, sa buong bansa next year, halos two million households ang mag exit, ang napag-usapan namin ng Presidente, una makinig sa inyo para tignan natin baka makahanap tayo ng kompromiso na hanggang sa edad ng college, mungkahi yaun. Meron din kaming naisip na sige na ituloy na ang exit pero magkaroon ng suporta, parang voucher para sa mga schools pag magka-college or heavy on livelihood nga,” Gatchalian said.

A parent leader from Barangay Nabuclod, Floridablanca, Diwani Dano, shared the group’s feedback:

“Malaking tulong po ang nagawa ng 4Ps sa pamumuhay namin… Sa amin po, dahil naipaliwanag naman po ng municipal link namin ang programa po, unti-unti po tinatanggap namin na kung kailangan namin mag exit, tinatanggap po namin na mag-eexit na po kami. Kung sana po pwede pa pong humirit na maextend kami at yung hindi pa po kasama sa komunidad namin, maging miyembro po ng 4Ps, masama sila, para sabay sabay kaming umulnad, hindi lang kami. Pero kung kalakip po nun, kailangan namin magbigay, tatanggapin po namin para sila naman po magdanas ng serbisyo ng 4Ps,” she explained.

Despite the law mandating their exit, Dano hopes an extension can be considered to support families in sending children to college.

“Kung pwede pa pong humirit hanggang sana ibalik sa dati, hanggang sana mag 18 years old ang mga bata or 20 years old ngayon hanggang college sila, o masuportahan hanggang kolehiyo po sila, malaking tulong po sa amin. Kasi po sa pamumuhay natin ngayon mahirap po, sa mga bilihin po, napakamahal ng bilihin, yung pang araw araw po nilang gastuhin, mga baon, pagkain, medyo mabigat po,” she added.

Municipal links echoed the sentiments, stressing that while a program must eventually end, the situation of 4Ps families should be considered, especially during crises or unforeseen setbacks like the death of a breadwinner. Frontline workers also recommended improving the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) to better reflect beneficiaries’ real-life situations.

The DSWD ‘kamustahan’ sessions will continue in other regions, with Secretary Gatchalian leading informal dialogues with beneficiaries and frontline workers, emphasizing the importance of listening to feedback to enhance 4Ps implementation.