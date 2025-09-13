SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos

P20 rice check

Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

People were seen buying rice priced at P20 per kilo at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo store along Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Saturday, 13 September 2025. The Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that Filipinos could avail of the P20 per kilo rice in select Kadiwa sites, including those outside the vulnerable sector, during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 68th birthday on Saturday.

The one-day program, dubbed "Handog ng Pangulo," was held in 100 Kadiwa ng Pangulo sites and accredited stores from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

