Nueva Ecija ops yield firearms, drugs

SAN ISIDRO, Nueva Ecija — The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) seized firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia during an operation in Barangay Sto. Cristo on Friday.

The operation was carried out under a search warrant issued by the Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court in Gapan City, targeting violations of Republic Acts 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and 10591 (Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

NEPPO reported that a 30-year-old resident of Calumpit, Sto. Cristo, was arrested during the raid. Authorities confiscated one .45 caliber pistol with an inserted magazine loaded with five live rounds, 5.10 grams of shabu valued at approximately P34,680, and various drug paraphernalia.

The suspect and all seized items were taken to the San Isidro Municipal Police Station for proper processing and disposition.