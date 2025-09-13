MMFF marks golden year with coffee table book launch

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is celebrating its golden milestone not with glitz on the big screen but with the pages of a commemorative book that captures the essence of 50 years of Filipino filmmaking.

Launched during the Manila International Book Fair, “50 Years of the Metro Manila Film Festival” was formally turned over by its publisher ABS-CBN Publishing to officials of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and MMFF.

For MMDA and MMFF concurrent chairman Atty. Don Artes, the project stands as both a tribute and a call to preserve the artistry of Filipino cinema.

“The book captures photographs and stories of key moments and triumphs of the MMFF. It is both a memory of the past and a reminder of how important every film, every story, and every person who gave life to our industry truly is,” Artes said.

More than a visual archive, the book honors MMFF Hall of Famers, paying homage to those whose work shaped the country’s cinematic identity. Recognized were screenwriter and director Joey Reyes, director Joel Lamangan, National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee, screenwriter Roy Iglesias, cinematographer Lee Meily, editor-producer Manet Dayrit, and the late National Artist for Film Nora Aunor, whose daughter Lotlot de Leon accepted the recognition on her behalf.

The celebration also welcomed new inductees to the Hall of Fame, with actress Judy Ann Santos and production designer Ericson Navarro joining the ranks.

In his message, Artes acknowledged the continued support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and industry partners, noting that such commitment ensures Filipino cinema remains visible on the world stage.

Through its golden anniversary book, the MMFF not only looks back on five decades of creativity and resilience but also turns the spotlight toward the stories yet to be told in the years ahead.