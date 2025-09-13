MMFF celebrates 50 years of Filipino cinema with official coffee table book

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) marked a historic milestone with the launch of its official coffee table book, “50 Years of Metro Manila Film Festival,” a tribute to five decades of Filipino filmmaking excellence.

Led by MMDA and MMFF concurrent overall chairman Atty. Don Artes, the book was formally introduced during the Manila International Book Fair. Published by ABS-CBN Publishing, it chronicles the festival’s rich legacy through iconic films, timeless photographs, colorful stories, and the many triumphs that shaped the MMFF since its inception in 1975.

“This coffee table book allows us to look back and celebrate the history of Philippine cinema,” Artes said. “Inside are stories and images that highlight significant moments and victories of the MMFF. It serves as both a remembrance of the past and an inspiration for the future of our industry. May it remind us of the importance of every film, every story, and every artist who has given life to Philippine cinema.”

During the event, ABS-CBN Publishing turned over the first copies of the book to MMFF and MMDA officials. The evening also honored MMFF Hall of Famers for their enduring contributions to Philippine cinema.

Among the Hall of Fame awardees were acclaimed screenwriter-director Joey Reyes, director Joel Lamangan, National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee, the late National Artist Nora Aunor (represented by daughter Lotlot de Leon), screenwriter Roy Iglesias, cinematographer Lee Meily, and editor-producer Manet Dayrit. Joining the roster of new Hall of Famers were award-winning actress Judy Ann Santos and production designer Ericson Navarro.

Chairman Artes also expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., partners, and supporters of the MMFF for helping showcase Filipino artistry on the global stage.

With this milestone publication, the MMFF not only honors its past but also reaffirms its role as a cornerstone of Philippine cinema — a festival that continues to bring stories of the Filipino people to audiences everywhere.