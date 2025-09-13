MMFF book looks 50 years back

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has launched a coffee table book marking its 50th year, featuring landmark films, photographs, stories, and milestones from the country’s biggest annual film event.

The book, 50 Years of the Metro Manila Film Festival, was published formally turned over to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and MMFF officials during the Manila International Book Fair.

MMDA and MMFF chairman Don Artes said the book is both a tribute to Filipino cinema and a reminder of its enduring influence.

“The book captures photographs and stories of key moments and triumphs of the MMFF. It is both a memory of the past and a reminder of how important every film, every story, and every person who gave life to our industry truly is,” Artes said.

The launch also honored MMFF Hall of Famers, including directors Joey Reyes and Joel Lamangan; National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee; screenwriter Roy Iglesias; cinematographer Lee Meily; editor-producer Manet Dayrit; and the late National Artist for Film Nora Aunor, represented by her daughter Lotlot de Leon.

New inductees were actress Judy Ann Santos and production designer Ericson Navarro.

Artes also thanked supporters of the MMFF, saying their backing allows Filipino cinema to reach a wider audience.