SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
BUSINESS

MCIA wins prestigious award

Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s recognition as 2024’s Best Airport in AsPac (5-15 million passengers per annum category) at the Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality Awards is particularly a matter of pride as the ACI ASQ Awards are recognized as the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmarking program, celebrating airports that excel in delivering outstanding customer experiences.
Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s recognition as 2024’s Best Airport in AsPac (5-15 million passengers per annum category) at the Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality Awards is particularly a matter of pride as the ACI ASQ Awards are recognized as the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmarking program, celebrating airports that excel in delivering outstanding customer experiences.Photo courtesy of Philippine News Agency
Published on

Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) at the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards in Guangzhou, China as 2024’s Best Airport in Asia Pacific for the 5-15 Million Passengers Per Annum Category.

The recognition was accepted by MCIA general manager-CEO Julius Neri Jr. and Ricia Montejo, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) head of reputation and customer service experience.

“This achievement belongs to the entire MCIA family — from our frontliners, concessionaires, airline partners, to every stakeholder working tirelessly to deliver a safe, seamless, and world-class passenger experience,” Neri said.

Cebu as premier Philippine gateway

“It is through collaboration that we continue to elevate Cebu as a premier gateway to the Philippines,” he stressed.

For her part, Montejo pointed out that “MCIA’s success stems from our people and our culture of hospitality. By sharing our learnings with peers from around the world, we help shape the future of customer experience in airports- not just for Cebu, but for Asia Pacific as a whole.”

The ACI ASQ Awards is recognized as the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmarking program, celebrating airports that excel in delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Neri said that with the milestone achievement, “MCIA continues its mission to be more than just a gateway. it is a destination that reflects the pride, hospitality, and progress of Cebu and the entire country.”

Mactan Cebu International Airport award
MCIA best airport Asia Pacific 2024
Cebu premier Philippine gateway

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph