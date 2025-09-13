MCIA wins prestigious award

Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) at the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards in Guangzhou, China as 2024’s Best Airport in Asia Pacific for the 5-15 Million Passengers Per Annum Category.

The recognition was accepted by MCIA general manager-CEO Julius Neri Jr. and Ricia Montejo, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) head of reputation and customer service experience.

“This achievement belongs to the entire MCIA family — from our frontliners, concessionaires, airline partners, to every stakeholder working tirelessly to deliver a safe, seamless, and world-class passenger experience,” Neri said.

Cebu as premier Philippine gateway

“It is through collaboration that we continue to elevate Cebu as a premier gateway to the Philippines,” he stressed.

For her part, Montejo pointed out that “MCIA’s success stems from our people and our culture of hospitality. By sharing our learnings with peers from around the world, we help shape the future of customer experience in airports- not just for Cebu, but for Asia Pacific as a whole.”

The ACI ASQ Awards is recognized as the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmarking program, celebrating airports that excel in delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Neri said that with the milestone achievement, “MCIA continues its mission to be more than just a gateway. it is a destination that reflects the pride, hospitality, and progress of Cebu and the entire country.”