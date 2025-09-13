Marcos orders expansion of UniFAST program

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and other implementing agencies to expand the reach of the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), ensuring more college students across the country would benefit from the program.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony of CHED UniFAST scholarships and the official launch of the Electronic Certification, Authentication, and Verification (eCAV) System in Pasay City over the weekend, Marcos underscored the government’s commitment to making higher education more accessible and equitable.

“Our assistance to our students proves that the returns are immeasurable when the government invests in people,” the President said.

“When we strengthen education, we also strengthen our workforce and we forge a better future for our economy, for our country,” he added.

The UniFAST program offers tuition assistance to qualified students enrolled in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and CHED-recognized local universities and colleges (LUCs).

Marcos emphasized the need to broaden the program’s coverage to ensure that no deserving student is left behind.

“Kaya ito ang aking direktiba: Palawakin pa natin ang saklaw ng UniFAST. Tiyakin natin na malinaw ang guidelines na naipapaalam ito sa mga magulang at mag-aaral bago pa magsimula ang pasukan (That is why this is my directive: Let us further expand the coverage of UniFAST. Let us ensure that the guidelines are clear and communicated to parents and students even before the start of the school year),” he said.

The President also instructed agencies to intensify information dissemination about the program, stressing that clear and accurate guidelines must be made available to avoid confusion or misinformation among students and parents.

Calling for unity in supporting the education sector, Marcos appealed to state and local universities and colleges, private higher education institutions, local governments, and education partners to collaborate with the national government in implementing and strengthening education initiatives.

He also urged Congress to support efforts to institutionalize and fully implement the UniFAST program in accordance with its legal mandate.

“I also call on Congress to help us strengthen UniFAST so that we can implement it fully as intended in the letter of that law,” Marcos said.

He then reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuously improving the Philippine education system, aiming to equip Filipino graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to compete on the global stage.