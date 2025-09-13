Marcos: E-CAV system launch a milestone in digital governance, boost for job seekers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. hailed the launch of the Electronic Certification, Authentication, and Verification (eCAV) System, a new digital platform integrated into the eGovPH Super App, as a significant milestone in the government’s digital transformation efforts and a major boost to making job hunting easier for Filipinos.

Marcos said college graduates no longer have to physically visit their school, as academic credentials can now be accessed anytime and anywhere through the eGovPH Super App.

The eGovPH Super App is a mobile application that integrates various national and local government services, eliminating the need to visit multiple agencies for a transaction.

“Hindi na kailangang bumiyahe nang malayo pa. Sa pamamagitan ng eGovPH Super App, maaari nang makakuha [ang] estudyante o bagong graduate ng academic credential para sa kanilang job application (There’s no need to travel far anymore. Through the eGovPH Super App, students or new graduates can now obtain their academic credentials for their job applications),” Marcos stressed.

Among the key features of the eCAV system are online payment options, real-time application tracking, automatic status updates, and the ability to download authenticated academic credentials directly from the user’s account or via email, eliminating the need for in-person transactions.

Under Republic Act (RA) 11261, or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act, eligible first-time jobseekers may also avail of the eCAV service free of charge by presenting a valid barangay certification.

Moreover, Marcos highlighted a range of government assistance programs for college students, such as full or partial tuition coverage, subsidies, grants, and reimbursement opportunities.

These initiatives are made available through the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), which is designed to enhance access to higher education and help build a stronger, more globally competitive Filipino workforce.