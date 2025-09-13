Make loving memories with lolo and lola

Grandparents hold a special place in our lives — their stories, wisdom and unconditional love shape who we are. This Grandparents’ Day weekend, give back to them with meaningful experiences that go beyond the usual, creating memories they’ll treasure.
With its cool breeze, picturesque landscapes and curated dining destinations, Crosswinds is the perfect backdrop for heartfelt conversations and shared laughter.
Start the day with a hearty brunch at Napa, where their creamy fried chicken alfredo takes center stage. Crispy, golden chicken atop creamy, indulgent pasta makes for the perfect comfort meal to share with family. For those who want to stretch the experience, a nearby overnight stay lets grandparents unwind while everyone enjoys a slow, memorable day together.
Of course, Crosswinds is home to an exciting lineup of dining spots, each with its own unique character. Joe’s Tavern charms with old-world elegance, while Windmill evokes the warmth of European countryside dining, offering an artistic, mystical retreat from the bustle of the city. Beyond serving incredible food, each destination is an experience in itself — perfect for capturing memories worthy of every family photo album.
For those who want the day to be a little more contemplative, a meaningful side trip to the Saint Padre Pio Shrine in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, offers a serene space for prayer and reflection. Just nearby, Pievana Roots Café delights with wholesome farm-to-table dishes, made from greenhouse-grown vegetables harvested right on the estate.
For grandparents who enjoy a mix of leisure and discovery, Evia Lifestyle Center offers an inviting blend of shopping, dining and entertainment. From family meals and retail therapy to movie dates and creative activities, it’s a destination that turns simple weekends into meaningful celebrations.
Dear Joe is hosting its own Grandparents’ Day feast where families can enjoy well-loved classics such as spinach rolls, garlic noodles with cajun shrimp, sundried pizza and refreshing fruit shakes. To make the occasion even more heartfelt, Dear Joe launched an online giveaway, where customers shared touching messages for their grandparents. Winners will receive a Joe’s Hearty Meal as a token of appreciation. On Grandparents’ Day itself, Dear Joe offers grandparents a free coffee with every meal purchase — a warm gesture to honor the pillars of the family.
This Grandparents’ Day, more than gifts, it’s our time and presence that mean the most. Whether in the pine-scented hills of Tagaytay, the serene countryside of Batangas or the vibrant lifestyle centers of the South, let us make our grandparents feel celebrated—not just today, but every day.