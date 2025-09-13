Make loving memories with lolo and lola

Grandparents hold a special place in our lives — their stories, wisdom and unconditional love shape who we are. This Grandparents’ Day weekend, give back to them with meaningful experiences that go beyond the usual, creating memories they’ll treasure.

With its cool breeze, picturesque landscapes and curated dining destinations, Crosswinds is the perfect backdrop for heartfelt conversations and shared laughter.

Start the day with a hearty brunch at Napa, where their creamy fried chicken alfredo takes center stage. Crispy, golden chicken atop creamy, indulgent pasta makes for the perfect comfort meal to share with family. For those who want to stretch the experience, a nearby overnight stay lets grandparents unwind while everyone enjoys a slow, memorable day together.