Luuk’s economic revival boosted by peace

LUUK, Sulu — The town of Luuk in Sulu is experiencing a remarkable economic revival, opening its doors to the world with stunning natural beauty, rich Tausug culture, and abundant fruit harvests.

Mayor Engr. Al-Makram N. Arbison said the key to this transformation is the vastly improved security situation in Luuk and throughout Sulu.

“Luuk is no longer defined by its past conflicts but by its resilience and aspirations for a brighter, more peaceful, and prosperous future,” he said.

Arbison highlighted that improved peace and infrastructure have unlocked Luuk’s tourism potential — something once considered too risky to pursue.

He added that peace dialogues between feuding families have strengthened grassroots leadership and fostered lasting community stability.

Despite lingering negative perceptions, local officials like Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan encourage skeptics to see the change for themselves.

“To those who doubt us, come visit Sulu. I assure you it is now 100 percent safe,” Tan said.

Luuk’s economy, traditionally based on fishing and agriculture, is slowly expanding, supported by development programs from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. These include infrastructure projects like new roads, public markets, and other economic facilities.