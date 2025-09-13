Lucero sticks with Hotshots

Zav Lucero will remain with Magnolia after signing a fresh two-year deal on Saturday.

The athletic forward will continue to give the Hotshots energy on both sides of the floor for the coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup starting 5 October.

New Magnolia head coach LA Tenorio and team manager Alvin Patrimonio were present when the 6-foot-7 Lucero inked his contract with the franchise that acquired his services in a trade with NorthPort last season.

The re-signing of Lucero, the No. 5 overall draft pick in Season 48, ended speculations as to whether the University of the Philippines product would stay with the Hotshots or go elsewhere, including a rumored stint overseas.