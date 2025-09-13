La Trinidad residents take flood control into their own hands

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – Residents of the capital town of Benguet manifested that the most effective and inexpensive way of flood control is through community effort.

On 13 September 2025, hundreds of volunteers trooped to La Trinidad's creeks and waterways in the valley to clear them. This is their first step to address the frequent flooding that affects the area during heavy rains.

Volunteering with the residents were college students, barangay officials, and personnel from the municipal government. Their efforts focused on the creeks of Barangays Buyagan, Pines Park, and Capjaran in Barangay Pico, where they removed trash, overgrown grass, mud, and soil that were obstructing the natural flow of water.

La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Awingan stated that the event demonstrated the power of "binnadang," an Ibaloi and also Kankanaey term for mutual cooperation. He emphasized that this community-based approach can help solve local issues and reduce the public's dependence on the local government unit (LGU).

"Our people should not only clean their surroundings," Awingan said. "They should also feel the need to check and inspect clogged creeks and canals and do something about them. That's what binnadang is all about," he stressed.

The LGU recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with 19 civil society organizations to foster a collaborative environment among all stakeholders in the community.

According to Arthur Pedro, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) designate, the cleanup activity will be held regularly. He expressed hope that more volunteers would join in future efforts.