Job offers highlight Marcos’ birthday

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s 68th birthday on Saturday was marked by a series of activities highlighting government programs in health care, employment, and anti-hunger efforts.

In Manila, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led officials and residents in greeting the President during the launch of expanded health services in the city.

Domagoso credited the national government, the Department of Health (DOH), and PhilHealth for supporting the city’s hospitals and health centers.

“Even if we’re struggling, I will not stop. I came from nothing, I made it through, so I will also help you get through, young people of Manila,” Domagoso said.

Manila recently opened its seventh hospital, the President Corazon C. Aquino General Hospital, also known as Baseco Hospital.

The city has also added diagnostic facilities such as MRI, CT scan, mammogram, ultrasound, X-ray, and its first cardiac catheterization laboratory at Ospital ng Maynila.

Explaining the significance of the lab, Domagoso said it enables angiogram procedures that were once too costly for ordinary citizens.

With DoH support, he added, the city hopes to eventually provide angioplasty. He also pressed for full PhilHealth registration of Manila residents under the Universal Health Care Law.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) launched a nationwide program providing jobs, stipends, and livelihood assistance. More than P559 million will be distributed to over 70,000 beneficiaries across the country through payouts, job fairs, and livelihood awarding.

Over 1,061 employers are offering nearly 100,000 vacancies — 81,826 local and 16,456 overseas. Beneficiaries of youth employment programs also began receiving their allowances.

A total of P46.9 million will go to 11,145 beneficiaries of the Government Internship Program, while 6,093 student-workers under the Special Program for the Employment of Students will receive P30.8 million in allowances.

The DoLE Adjustment Measures Program is set to release over P54.7 million to 667 beneficiaries, while nearly 48,000 disadvantaged workers under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program will receive more than P273 million for 10 days of community work.

Another P152.6 million in livelihood aid will be distributed to nearly 6,000 beneficiaries under the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program.

In Pasay City, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gathered families at the Walang Gutom Kitchen to mark the President’s birthday with meals of lechon and cake sent by Marcos.

“Today is special. We have lechon and birthday cake because it’s the birthday of our President. He sent these so those here at the Walang Gutom Kitchen can celebrate with him,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

The program was also used to highlight the administration’s anti-hunger initiative. “Remember, the dream of our President is to have more facilities like these soup kitchens so that no Filipino family will go hungry,” Gatchalian added.

A Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by Globe Telecom showed hunger among Walang Gutom Program beneficiaries in 10 regions and 22 provinces dropped by 7.2 percent from October 2024 to March 2025.

Marcos, in a pre-birthday message, reiterated his administration’s aspiration. “My birthday wish has not changed since I assumed the presidency. That is, for every Filipino to live a decent life, for us to continue our projects to help especially the poor,” he said.

“It has always been the same: I hope we can achieve — and we will achieve — my dream of a Philippines where no one goes hungry,” the President added.