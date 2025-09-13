Japanese firm taps create more for P4B Phl retirement venture

Japanese wellness company Nambu Co. Ltd. is set to invest P4 billion in the Philippines to develop 10 retirement facilities across the country, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on Friday.

The first facility will rise in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, marking the company’s initial venture under the CREATE MORE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises — Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy) Act. The program expands tax incentives to attract foreign investors and stimulate economic recovery.

The investment will also include training Filipino caregivers to Japanese standards, aligning with Japan’s growing demand for skilled eldercare workers while boosting local employment opportunities.

Boosting local employment

“This initiative aims to leverage the country’s skilled workforce to meet Japan’s labor needs while simultaneously boosting local employment,” the DTI said.

Discussions on the project took place during a meeting between Philippine officials and Nambu executives in Osaka, Japan on Thursday.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque described the project as a “partnership for dignity, wellness, and opportunity” that could further position the Philippines as a premier retirement and wellness hub in Asia.

“By combining Japanese expertise in eldercare with our natural advantages — warm climate, hospitable culture, and skilled workforce — we can make the Philippines a second home for Japanese and global retirees,” she said.