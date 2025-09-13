Gold Standard

The Cary Santiago X DiaGold gala was a masterful show of elevated vision, outstanding artistry and genius Filipino design.

The stunning 50-piece couture collection displayed the look of luxury at its finest. “It is a moment that honors the artistry of Cary Santiago, celebrates DiaGold’s design legacy, and redefines what it means to champion Filipino luxury,” said Jennifer Ty, DiaGold chief executive officer.

Cary’s extraordinary collection was completely breathtaking. The celebrated designer took inspiration from animalia and plumage, wings, feathers, patterns and movement through a soft sculpture technique.

One-of-a-kind pieces were an exploratory exposition of strength and delicacy, echoing flight, transformation and fantasy. Complementing the masterpieces were an entirely new jewelry collection “Crown Jewels” that DiaGold created exclusively for the show.

These prized possessions celebrated the grandeur of big, bold and vibrant stones — rubies in fiery crimson, sapphires in deep royal blue, emeralds in lush green and yellow diamonds that glisten with golden light.

“This collaboration feels deeply personal,” shared Cary Santiago. “Both DiaGold and I are rooted in the same values, which are attention to detail, reverence for heritage and a commitment to beauty that endures. To be able to create and present this collection with jewelry that was designed in harmony with the garments makes this return to the runway even more meaningful.”

Together, the Crown Jewels collection and Cary Santiago’s couture made a powerful statement that champions Filipino creativity, excellence and pride in modern luxury.

Cary Santiago is on IG

@carysantiago7. In the Philippines, DiaGold is located in Ascott Makati, Glorietta 1, SM Grand Central, SM City Iloilo, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Davao, SM City Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, Ayala Center Cebu, Nustar Resort & Casino Cebu, and Waterfront Hotel and Casino Cebu. For more information, visit www.diagold.com.ph, or @diagoldjewelry on Instagram and Facebook.