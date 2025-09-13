Go supports new law for digital gov’t

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, one of the principal authors and co-sponsors of the E-Governance Act (Republic Act 12254), welcomed the recent signing of the law that aims to make government services more efficient, accessible, and citizen-friendly through digital technology.

The law mandates the establishment of a Unified E-Governance Project Management Office under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). This office will lead efforts to integrate digital systems across all government agencies. It also requires an updated E-Government Master Plan and sets clear standards on data privacy and information security.

As one of the first to push for this measure, Go said the goal is simple: make government transactions easier and faster for ordinary Filipinos.

“It will be much easier for our citizens to deal with government agencies if systems are fast and well-organized,” Go said. “Modernization is key to improving public service.”

The E-Governance Act also directs all government agencies to expand free public internet access, especially in far-flung communities, and to upgrade the digital platforms of local government units. It includes provisions for improving digital literacy and safeguarding critical information infrastructure from cyber threats.

“Its time government services are right at every Filipino’s fingertips,” Go stressed. “We need to make sure that even those in remote areas can benefit from technology.”

Go said the law complements ongoing efforts to make public service delivery more responsive — from healthcare to social aid distribution.

“What’s important is that government aid and services are delivered faster, and people no longer have to travel long distances just to process documents,” he said.

To ensure smooth and secure implementation, the law requires all agencies to conduct privacy impact assessments and adhere to national standards on cybersecurity, while maintaining operational independence under a unified digital framework.

“Modernizing government processes isn’t just about keeping up with the times,” Go emphasized. “It’s about making sure every Filipino has fair and equal access to public services.”

With the E-Governance Act now in effect, Go urged all national agencies and local government units to work together to fully implement the law and ensure its benefits reach all Filipinos.

“If we work together, we can speed up the delivery of services and rebuild the public’s trust in government,” he said.