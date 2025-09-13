Flood project scandal sparks EDSA rally

Demonstrators marched along EDSA toward the People Power Monument on Saturday in protest of alleged irregularities in flood control projects amounting to billions of pesos in stolen taxpayer money.

Gathering first at the EDSA Shrine at the corner of Ortigas Avenue, the rallyists proceeded to White Plains Avenue, where they arrived at the People Power Monument by 10 a.m.

Upon reaching the site, they then held a program that featured various activities and performances. Among those who participated were groups such as Bayan NCR, Anakbayan, Kabataan, Panday Sining, along with other allied organizations.

Demonstrators voiced their outrage against what they described as systemic corruption within government and called for accountability.

They urged authorities to hold responsible those implicated in the anomalous projects, stressing that Filipinos should no longer bear the burden of widespread graft.

Because of the number of participants, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) dispatched a significant security contingent around the monument.

Police maintained order as traffic enforcers temporarily closed one lane of White Plains Avenue to accommodate the activity, which caused a slowdown in westbound traffic heading toward EDSA.

The QCPD later reported that the program wrapped up at around noon without any untoward incidents. Authorities described the gathering as “generally peaceful” and placed the crowd size at approximately 300.