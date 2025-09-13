FIVB tourney ticket prices reduced

As a gift to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on his 68th birthday on Saturday and a gesture of gratitude to Filipino volleyball fans the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship has reduced ticket prices to the world-class event that is ongoing at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“To give back to Filipino volleyball fans and on the same day that our President celebrated his birthday, it’s but fitting that the LOC and the national volleyball federation offer this gift to the most important stakeholders of the sport—the President and the fans,” the Philippine National Volleyball Federation said.

“We have a President whose love for sports reverberate in the four corners of our country, not only in volleyball, but in all sports, especially grassroots development.”

President Marcos made the opening ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena extra special by making the ceremonial serve and providing support to Alas Pilipinas as it battled Tunisia in a Pool A action in the 32-nation world championship.

“The President showed that he wants Filipinos to enjoy a world-class event and we are fully supporting that mission,” the federation added.

Not only did President Marcos who support to the event but the First Family as well with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and sons William Vincent, co-chair of the LOC, and and Joseph Simon wearing Alas Pilipinas’s colors from court side on Friday.

The LOC will announce the new ticket prices in time for Sunday’s resumption of the pool matches both at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

President Marcos celebrated his birthdat with a festive “Salo Salo sa Palasyo” as Malacañang opened the Kalayaan Grounds to the public, a nationwide medical mission and a one-day also nationwide offering of P20-per-kilo rice through the “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!” (BBM Na!) initiative.