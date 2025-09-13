Firearm, drugs seized in Nueva Ecija

San Isidro, Nueva Ecija - The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) confiscated firearms, ammunition, shabu, and drug paraphernalia during an operation in Barangay Sto. Cristo of this town on 12 September 2025.

The operation was conducted by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Executive Judge of RTC Gapan City for violations of RA 9165 and RA 10591.

According to NEPPO, the operation involved the arrest of a 30-year-old resident of Calumpit, Sto. Cristo, and resulted in the seizure of one Cal. 45 pistol with inserted magazine loaded with five live rounds of ammunition, 5.10 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug value of P34,680.00, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The suspect and all confiscated items were brought to San Isidro Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.