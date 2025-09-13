‘Find Your Wings’: Tracing Tyler, the Creator’s evolution

The Philippines has not hosted an international A-list rapper since A$AP Rocky performed in April 2019. That streak ends next weekend when Tyler, the Creator takes the stage for two nights at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Hawthorne, California-based rapper, known for his unconventional, soulful, jazz-influenced production, energetic stage presence, and outspoken demeanor, will make his Philippine debut on Saturday, 20 September 2025.

The ‘Odd Future’ era: Career beginnings

Born Tyler Gregory Okonma, he began his solo career at 18 in 2009 by self-releasing his first album, Bastard, on platforms such as DatPiff and MySpace. The album’s graphic lyrics and profuse slurs quickly earned him a sizable underground following. His second LP, Goblin (2011), maintained jazz and Pharrell Williams-style influences while doubling down on shock tactics.

Lyrics from tracks like “Fish” and “Tron Cat” resulted in temporary bans from the United Kingdom and New Zealand, which have since been lifted. During this period, he frequently collaborated with the hip hop and R&B collective Odd Future, which he co-founded alongside Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt.

Okonma’s sound evolved with Wolf (2013) and Cherry Bomb (2015), embracing brighter production, soul-inspired chords, and experimental influences from punk rock and Death Grips. Despite the continued explicit content, these albums revealed increasing vulnerability, particularly in the track “Lone,” recounting his grandmother’s passing.

‘Who Dat Boy?’: Artistic and mainstream breakthrough

Many fans consider 2017’s Flower Boy as the moment Tyler found his stride. The album incorporates live instruments and a cohesive sound, displaying lyrical openness and maturity previously unseen. With hits like “See You Again,” “911/Mr. Lonely,” and “Boredom,” he elevated both production and arrangements. Flower Boy also marked the first time Okonma discussed his sexuality, with references to past relationships with men in songs like “Garden Shed,” “Foreword,” and “I Ain’t Got Time!” The album earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album in 2018.

In 2019, Okonma released IGOR, blending pop and R&B elements in a narrative about jealousy and unrequited love. The single “Earfquake,” featuring Playboi Carti, peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. IGOR became the first of four consecutive number 1 Billboard 200 debuts and earned him his first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2020. He later won a second Grammy for Call Me If You Get Lost, which returned to his rap and sample-heavy roots while exploring self-reflection and the rewards and consequences of fame.

‘Juggernaut’: Present day & continued success

Tyler is currently on tour for his 2024 album Chromakopia. Tickets for the Manila shows sold out within minutes, prompting the addition of a second show. The album features a “messier” structure, reminiscent of Cherry Bomb, with influences ranging from Zulu rock to 1990s R&B.

In July, he surprise-released Don’t Tap the Glass, his shortest project under 30 minutes, designed for high-energy listening. “This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing. Driving. Running. Any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume,” Okonma stated on Instagram.

Beyond music, Tyler is known for his candor and directness, translating the openness in his lyrics to interviews and social media. His hands-on approach extends to fashion through his brands Golf Wang and Golf Le Fleur, including collaborations with Converse and Louis Vuitton.

By remaining true to himself, Tyler, the Creator has evolved from a provocative underground artist to a mainstream musical innovator. With his Manila shows, he joins other renowned American rappers like A$AP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, and Ye (formerly Kanye West) in performing for Philippine audiences. Fans can expect energy, artistry, and heart as Tyler takes the stage next Saturday.