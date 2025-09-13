Fighting Maroons open title defense vs Tigers

Defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) faces host University of Santo Tomas (UST) on 21 September as it starts its title defense of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament as Season 88 gets off the wraps at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Fighting Maroons battle the Growling Tigers at 4:30 p.m. as they face off for the first time since their Final Four clash last year.

Unlike in previous editions of the UAAP, the basketball games in Season 88 will take place the day after the opening ceremony, which will be on 19 September.

UP is seeking back-to-back titles despite missing star players JD Cagulangan, Quentin Millora-Brown and Francis Lopez.

Meanwhile, in the opener at 1:30 p.m., the University of the East takes on National University to open the Sunday double-header.

The Red Warriors are aiming for their first win under new head coach Chris Gavina as they look to stun the Bulldogs.

Far Eastern University and Ateneo de Manila will formnally kick off hostilities on 20 September, at 1:30 p.m. in the same UST venue.

Season 87 finalist De La Salle University faces Far Eastern University at 4:30 p.m. in the second game to begin its redemption bid.