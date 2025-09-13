EPD nets over P200K of suspected shabu in Mandaluyong, Marikina ops

The Eastern Police District (EPD) confiscated more than P200,000 worth of suspected shabu during separate buy-bust operations in Mandaluyong City and Marikina City on Friday night.

Four suspects — identified only as alias Banong, 44; alias Estong, 59; alias Cholo, 20; and alias Paw, 33 — were arrested in coordinated operations conducted by joint drug enforcement units of the Mandaluyong and Marikina City Police Stations in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City, at around 10:20 p.m.

The operations yielded four heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 10 grams, with an estimated street value of P68,000, in Barangay Buayang Bato, Mandaluyong City, around 7:30 p.m., and eight sachets weighing roughly 20 grams, worth about P136,000, in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City, later that night.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facilities of the respective police stations and face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.