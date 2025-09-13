EPD bags P200K worth of shabu

The Eastern Police District (EPD) said Saturday that it confiscated more than P200,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-bust operations in Mandaluyong and Marikina cities on Friday night.

Arrested were four suspects identified only through their aliases Banong, 44; Estong, 59; Cholo, 20; and Paw, 33. They were caught in a joint operation by the drug enforcement units of the Mandaluyong and Marikina police in Barangay Tumana, Marikina, around 10:20 p.m.

The Mandaluyong operation, carried out in Barangay Buayang Bato around 7:30 p.m., yielded four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing about 10 grams of suspected shabu valued at P68,000.

The Marikina operation produced eight sachets weighing about 20 grams with an estimated street value of P136,000.

The suspects are being held at the respective police custodial facilities and face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.