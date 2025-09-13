eCAV now on eGovPH app

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. hailed the launch of the Electronic Certification, Authentication, and Verification (eCAV) System — a new digital platform integrated into the eGovPH Super App — as a major step in the government’s push for digital transformation and a big boost for jobseekers, especially fresh graduates.

With the eCAV system, college graduates no longer need to physically visit their schools to request academic credentials. Instead, they can now access their documents anytime, anywhere, through the eGovPH Super App, which connects users to multiple national and local government services in one convenient platform.

“There’s no need to travel far anymore,” Marcos said. “Through the eGovPH Super App, students or new graduates can now obtain their academic credentials for job applications.”

The eCAV system features online payment options, real-time tracking of applications, automatic status updates, and the ability to download authenticated academic credentials directly from the app or via email — removing the need for face-to-face transactions and long queues.

Under Republic Act 11261, or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act, qualified applicants can also use the eCAV service for free by presenting a valid barangay certification.

President Marcos also emphasized the availability of government assistance programs for college students, such as full or partial tuition coverage, grants, subsidies, and reimbursement schemes. These are provided through the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education, which aims to widen access to higher education and build a stronger, more globally competitive Filipino workforce.