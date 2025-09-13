DSWD brings PBBM's ‘Walang Gutom na Pilipino’ wish closer to reality

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) marked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s 68th birthday by renewing its drive to end hunger, serving meals at the Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK) in Pasay City on 13 September 2025.

For Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the celebration was more than a symbolic gesture. It was a call to action. “At patuloy tayong magkatrabaho para masiguro natin na ang birthday wish ng ating Pangulo para sa taong bayan ay makamit natin—walang gutom na pamilyang Pilipino,” he said while distributing hot meals to clients.

President Marcos, in his pre-birthday message, emphasized that his wish has never changed since assuming office. “Hindi naman nagbabago ‘yung mga birthday wish ko mula noong simula hanggang ngayon na naging Pangulo ako. At iyon na nga, maging maayos ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, na maituloy natin lahat ng ating proyekto para matulungan lalong-lalo na ‘yung mga mahihirap. At ganoon pa rin hindi talaga nagbabago: Sana maabot natin ‘yung aking – at aabutin natin – ‘yung aking pinapangarap na wala ng gutom na Pilipino,” he said.

The DSWD chief said the President’s aspiration is to multiply soup kitchens across the country to ensure that no family goes hungry. “Tandaan ninyo, ang pangarap ng ating Pangulo ay maparami pa ang ganitong mga pasilidad na soup kitchen para wala nang pamilyang Pilipino na magugutom,” Gatchalian noted.

Recent data suggests progress is already being made. Gatchalian cited results from a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey commissioned by Globe Telecom and Monde Nissin, which tracked the impact of the Walang Gutom Program (WGP). The survey found that hunger among WGP beneficiaries across 10 regions and 22 provinces dropped by 7.2 percent between October 2024 and March 2025.

“Ire-report namin, ayon sa huling SWS na survey, halos 8 points na ang ibinaba ng kagutuman among our Walang Gutom beneficiaries,” Gatchalian said.

The birthday celebration itself became a community affair, with families and individuals sharing a festive meal of lechon and cake sent by President Marcos. “Ngayong araw, espesyal po tayo ngayon, may espesyal po tayong putahe ngayon. May pa-lechon at may pa-birthday cake dahil birthday ng ating Pangulo. Ipinadala po ng Pangulo natin yung lechon at birthday cake para mapagsalu-saluhan ng mga narito sa Walang Gutom Kitchen na nanananghalian. Sana sa ganitong paraan ay naramdaman po natin ang ating pagdiriwang sa kaarawan ng ating Pangulo,” Gatchalian said.

For DSWD, the President’s birthday wish is not just a dream but a concrete vision gradually taking shape in communities across the country.