DOJ forms team to track ‘Floodgate’ funds

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced that the government will form a team to trace the money trail in the so-called “floodgate” corruption case. The move comes amid scrutiny of contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, who have testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee regarding alleged irregularities in flood-control projects.

The DOJ chief said the government will not rely solely on the Discayas’ word. “You don’t walk off laughing at the system because you enriched yourself and got away with the crime. Here, you give it back to the state where it rightfully belongs before you could even be considered for immunity,” Remulla said, outlining the government’s principle for admitting individuals into the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

A team of forensic accountants from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be tasked with tracing the money trail, as Remulla indicated he is not inclined to grant the Discayas’ request for WPP protection.

The Discayas have implicated several congressmen, their staff, and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways in their testimonies. Their request for protective custody was forwarded to Remulla by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, former chairman of the committee. However, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III did not sign the recommendation.

Remulla emphasized the need for full and truthful disclosure from the Discayas, along with the restitution of any ill-gotten gains. “The Discayas must give truthful testimony, not just a selective one, and return any ill-gotten gains as restitution,” he said.