DND, AFP junk destab calls

The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) jointly reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the Constitution. They denounced politically motivated calls for the military to withdraw support to the government.

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. and AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. issued a joint statement amid growing political noise and speculation involving alleged efforts by some groups to incite military intervention in response to ongoing national controversies.

“At this critical juncture for our national security in the face of threats to our peace and regional stability, politically-motivated attempts to distract the Armed Forces of the Philippines from focusing on its mission are not only futile but also irresponsible,” the statement read.

The DND and AFP denounced “attempts to patronize the AFP” and warned against insinuations of unconstitutional military action.

Teodoro and Brawner reiterated that the AFP is a “professional and non-partisan organization” that abides strictly by the Constitution and the established chain of command.

Defender of institutions

“We reject all attempts to patronize the AFP by certain groups that insinuate or suggest unconstitutional, unilateral interventions by the former,” they said.

They likewise emphasized the military’s role as a defender of democratic institutions. They threw their full support behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s anti-corruption campaign, describing it as a “national crusade” aimed at achieving good governance and long-term progress.