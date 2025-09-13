DICT’s AI push: Free classes to boost productivity across PH

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) continues its push for the use of artificial intelligence in Filipino workplaces. In an interview on DZMM’s Pasado Serbisyo, DICT Assistant Secretary Luis Miguel Planas said the DICT views AI as a relevant skill, noting that, if used correctly, it can boost productivity and make work easier overall.

“We want to show na, hindi lang para pang social media [ang AI], but also for productivity at para sa pagtulong sa trabaho ng mga kapwa nating Pilipino,” he told host Steve Raz.

(We want to show that AI isn’t just for social media, but also for productivity and for helping our fellow Filipinos with their work.)

This follows the mandate set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who, earlier this year, urged Filipinos to make use of artificial intelligence regularly.

“Ang AI, natututo. Mas lalo mong gagamitin, mas lalong gagaling ang sagot sayo. Kaya’t gamitin ninyo nang gamitin, para iyong AI masanay sa inyo. Pagkatagal nang panahon makikita ninyo, iyong sagot ng AI sa mga tanong niyo ay paganda nang paganda,” he said.

(AI learns. The more you use it, the better its answers to you will be. So keep using it so the AI becomes familiar with you. Over time, you’ll see that the AI’s answers to your questions will keep getting better and better.)

When asked about some Filipinos’ fears of AI rendering their current jobs obsolete in the future, Planas said “it’s best for us to see” what the true potential of AI is.

“Sa ngayon, katulong natin ang AI (right now, AI helps us),” he added, describing artificial intelligence as a helpful tool to increase efficiency, search for information, and improve comprehension. “We just want to invite people to try out yung mga tools na ito para hindi sila maiwan sa trabaho,” Planas said.

The DICT and its regional offices are currently conducting free regular webinars, as well as face-to-face classes for those interested in improving their use of AI.