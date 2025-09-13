Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A sweet “hello” from the past will once again make your heart race.

Health: Take time for stretching or simple exercise.

Career: A task that seems difficult will come but it will be the key to a new opportunity.

Wealth: You will earn from an old idea or something you sell.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place an orange charm on your work desk for motivation and quick results.