LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (14 September 2025)
RAT

Love: A sweet “hello” from the past will once again make your heart race.

Health: Take time for stretching or simple exercise.

Career: A task that seems difficult will come but it will be the key to a new opportunity.

Wealth: You will earn from an old idea or something you sell.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place an orange charm on your work desk for motivation and quick results.

OX

Love: An expected message is already making you smile with excitement. Do not be afraid to hope.

Health: Lessen screen time to help your eyes and mind.

Career: Be careful with details in documents or emails as they will have a big impact.

Wealth: A good day to buy something useful for livelihood.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a silver coin in your wallet for continuous money flow.

TIGER

Love: Do not put a label on a connection yet. Let it deepen naturally.

Health: Avoid staying up late as it will affect your immune system.

Career: A sudden report will need to be submitted. Relax, you can do it.

Wealth: An opportunity may come to sell online or market your talent.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a green pouch under your working table for growth and creativity.

RABBIT
Love: It is time to clarify your feelings. You may both just be hesitant.

Health: Drink warm water in the morning.

Career: You will meet a connection that can help with your career goal.

Wealth: A good day to plan expenses for the coming week.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Hang a red tassel on your main door’s knob for protection and luck.

DRAGON
Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but affection will fix it.

Health: Do not ignore symptoms, even small ones.

Career: A new offer will arrive. Study it carefully first.

Wealth: Luck may come from preloved items that can be sold.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Place a gold coin dish in the living room as a symbol of prosperity.

SNAKE

Love: A confession will come. It will surprise you, but it is something you have long waited for.

Health: Maintain proper posture, especially if you sit for long hours.

Career: Avoid conflicts in the office. It is more important to keep respect.

Wealth: You will find discounts or bundle deals on something you need.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: Place a purple cloth in your working space for inspiration and inner strength.

HORSE

Love: Someone you once overlooked is starting to grow on you. Admit it.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals and avoid eating out for better health.

Career: A colleague will help you with a heavier task.

Wealth: A delayed payment or commission may finally be received.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue candle on your altar every Tuesday for protection in career and growth.

GOAT

Love: An agreement may bring back joy to your relationship.

Health: Take care of your stomach. Eat properly and do not delay meals.

Career: Be cautious of gossip and office intrigue. Some people may secretly undermine you.

Wealth: A favorable day for side hustles, especially in food or crafts.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gray crystal in your room to avoid overthinking and confusion.

MONKEY

Love: A bit of jealousy may arise, but affection will quickly fix it.

Health: Rest in the afternoon for at least 15 minutes.

Career: An opportunity may bring you closer to higher management.

Wealth: Small earnings can grow into a steady income if nurtured.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a white quartz for proper focus and clarity in decisionmaking.

ROOSTER

Love: Silence sometimes has meaning. Listen to what is not being said.

Health: Drink herbal tea before bed for better sleep.

Career: Stay professional, avoid joining disputes, and do not overshare. Obsidian is a strong protection against envy at work.

Wealth: Discounts or free services may come your way. Look around.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Place a yellow crystal on the right side of your desk for financial clarity.

DOG

Love: You may need to revisit the reason why you started together.

Health: If you are pregnant or planning a baby, rest well and avoid stress.

Career: Be careful with your schedule. You may miss an important meeting.

Wealth: Good news may come about your savings or hard-earned investment.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine under your working table for longterm success.

PIG

Love: Start a new chapter and open your heart to new and good people.

Health: Maintain hygiene, especially handwashing, especially during the rainy season.

Career: Update your bio or profile, as a career offer is on the way.

Wealth: A good day to start a savings challenge.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a money frog on the left side of your desk for additional income.

feng shui Horoscope

