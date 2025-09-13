Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A sweet “hello” from the past will once again make your heart race.
Health: Take time for stretching or simple exercise.
Career: A task that seems difficult will come but it will be the key to a new opportunity.
Wealth: You will earn from an old idea or something you sell.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place an orange charm on your work desk for motivation and quick results.
OX
Love: An expected message is already making you smile with excitement. Do not be afraid to hope.
Health: Lessen screen time to help your eyes and mind.
Career: Be careful with details in documents or emails as they will have a big impact.
Wealth: A good day to buy something useful for livelihood.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a silver coin in your wallet for continuous money flow.
TIGER
Love: Do not put a label on a connection yet. Let it deepen naturally.
Health: Avoid staying up late as it will affect your immune system.
Career: A sudden report will need to be submitted. Relax, you can do it.
Wealth: An opportunity may come to sell online or market your talent.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a green pouch under your working table for growth and creativity.
RABBIT
Love: It is time to clarify your feelings. You may both just be hesitant.
Health: Drink warm water in the morning.
Career: You will meet a connection that can help with your career goal.
Wealth: A good day to plan expenses for the coming week.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Hang a red tassel on your main door’s knob for protection and luck.
DRAGON
Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but affection will fix it.
Health: Do not ignore symptoms, even small ones.
Career: A new offer will arrive. Study it carefully first.
Wealth: Luck may come from preloved items that can be sold.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 4
Advice: Place a gold coin dish in the living room as a symbol of prosperity.
SNAKE
Love: A confession will come. It will surprise you, but it is something you have long waited for.
Health: Maintain proper posture, especially if you sit for long hours.
Career: Avoid conflicts in the office. It is more important to keep respect.
Wealth: You will find discounts or bundle deals on something you need.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Place a purple cloth in your working space for inspiration and inner strength.
HORSE
Love: Someone you once overlooked is starting to grow on you. Admit it.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals and avoid eating out for better health.
Career: A colleague will help you with a heavier task.
Wealth: A delayed payment or commission may finally be received.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue candle on your altar every Tuesday for protection in career and growth.
GOAT
Love: An agreement may bring back joy to your relationship.
Health: Take care of your stomach. Eat properly and do not delay meals.
Career: Be cautious of gossip and office intrigue. Some people may secretly undermine you.
Wealth: A favorable day for side hustles, especially in food or crafts.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gray crystal in your room to avoid overthinking and confusion.
MONKEY
Love: A bit of jealousy may arise, but affection will quickly fix it.
Health: Rest in the afternoon for at least 15 minutes.
Career: An opportunity may bring you closer to higher management.
Wealth: Small earnings can grow into a steady income if nurtured.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a white quartz for proper focus and clarity in decisionmaking.
ROOSTER
Love: Silence sometimes has meaning. Listen to what is not being said.
Health: Drink herbal tea before bed for better sleep.
Career: Stay professional, avoid joining disputes, and do not overshare. Obsidian is a strong protection against envy at work.
Wealth: Discounts or free services may come your way. Look around.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow crystal on the right side of your desk for financial clarity.
DOG
Love: You may need to revisit the reason why you started together.
Health: If you are pregnant or planning a baby, rest well and avoid stress.
Career: Be careful with your schedule. You may miss an important meeting.
Wealth: Good news may come about your savings or hard-earned investment.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine under your working table for longterm success.
PIG
Love: Start a new chapter and open your heart to new and good people.
Health: Maintain hygiene, especially handwashing, especially during the rainy season.
Career: Update your bio or profile, as a career offer is on the way.
Wealth: A good day to start a savings challenge.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a money frog on the left side of your desk for additional income.