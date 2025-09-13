Daewon Lee, Aubrey Caraan unite in first collab

The cultural bridge between the Philippines and South Korea has found a new anthem in Selfish Guy, the debut project of Viva Communications, Inc. and Milagro Korea’s partnership. Released on September 5, the heartfelt ballad pairs the voices of Korean artist Daewon Lee and Filipina singer–actress Aubrey Caraan in a cross-cultural collaboration that feels like the soundtrack of a K-drama or teleserye.

A song born from experience

Written and composed by Daewon himself, Selfish Guy is inspired by a pivotal moment in his life when he had to choose between love and career. His decision to prioritize his professional path made him “the selfish guy”—a theme that resonates with listeners who have faced the same heart-versus-ambition dilemma.

“Behind the melody is a very real story,” Daewon shared. “It’s about sacrifice, loss, and moving forward with strength.”

From idol group to international stage

Daewon Lee is no stranger to reinvention. A former member of the K-pop group OFFROAD, he once spent significant time in the Philippines before pursuing other passions, including a successful stint as an undefeated mixed martial artist in the Angel’s Fighting Championship. Now returning to Manila for this collaboration, he calls it nothing short of a miracle.

“Being back here feels like coming full circle,” he admitted. “This project makes me miss the Philippines even more, and I’m thankful for this chance to work again.”

Aubrey Caraan: The perfect match

For Aubrey Caraan, the collaboration is another defining moment in her career. Known for her song How You Feel and her lead role in Avenues of the Diamond on Viva One, Aubrey has spent years carving her niche in the industry—from her early days as a member of Pop Girls to her evolution into a powerhouse balladeer.

Her vocal range and emotional delivery proved to be exactly what Selfish Guyneeded. “Daewon said he had been singing this song alone for years, but when I added my part, that’s when it finally felt complete,” Aubrey recalled.

A true collaboration

The single was recorded in both Korean and Tagalog, a decision that deepened the cultural exchange between the artists. Aubrey was impressed with Daewon’s ability to master Tagalog lyrics in just a few days. “Nagulat ako, sobrang galing niya! As in, alam na niya agad,” she shared.

Daewon, meanwhile, praised Aubrey’s work ethic. What was supposed to be a two-day recording session ended in one night because of her determination to perfect the song in a single sitting. “I was worried because it got really late, but I admired her focus and energy,” Daewon said.

The collaboration marks the first major project under the Viva–Milagro Korea partnership, which aims to foster artistic exchange between Filipino and Korean talents. By combining languages, voices, and perspectives, Selfish Guy embodies the very purpose of the alliance.

Grateful for the opportunity, Daewon expressed his hope that audiences embrace the song as much as he and Aubrey poured into it. “We sang this with all our hearts,” he said. “This isn’t just our story—it’s for everyone who has ever had to choose between love and ambition.”