Converge offers all-in-one cyber resiliency package for modern enterprises

In today’s digital landscape, companies are no longer just competing in the marketplace. They are also defending themselves against cyberattacks while racing to deliver faster and more efficient online services. Recognizing this dual challenge, Converge Global Business, the corporate and large enterprise arm of Converge, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Cyber Resiliency Bundle.

Far from being a single-point solution, the bundle is crafted to provide businesses with what they need most, secure, seamless, and reliable network performance. It was developed with the growing demands of industries like finance, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce in mind, where downtime and vulnerabilities can translate into massive losses.

“Modern organizations can no longer afford downtime, inadequate performance, or vulnerabilities to cyberattacks,” said Converge Chief Technology Officer Paulo Martin Santos. “With the Cyber Resiliency Bundle, we’re equipping businesses with the tools they need to stay operational, secure, and ahead of the curve, all while simplifying network management.”

At the heart of the offering are three core components. First is reliable connectivity through high-speed, uncontended internet that supports critical operations, whether through Dedicated Internet Access for headquarters, cost-efficient fiber for branch offices, or even Starlink satellite connectivity for remote areas.

Second is Software Defined–Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology, which ensures that businesses stay connected even in the face of disruptions. Beyond redundancy, it also strengthens digital defenses through features such as VPN tunneling, Intrusion Prevention System, data leakage protection, and advanced malware protection.

Finally, Converge simplifies the process for clients with a full turnkey approach. Instead of managing multiple vendors and setups, businesses have a one-stop-shop solution where a single point of contact handles everything from solution design to procurement and implementation.

For decision-makers in the IT space, the Cyber Resiliency Bundle is positioned not just as a protective measure, but as a cost-efficient strategy that supports growth while minimizing risks. The package reflects Converge’s broader commitment to empowering Philippine businesses to thrive in a digital-first economy by keeping them always connected and always secure.