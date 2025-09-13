Bulacan receives 2,410 bamboo propagules and fruit-bearing tree seedlings

Some 2,410 bamboo propagules and fruit-bearing tree seedlings were turned over to the provincial government of Bulacan at the Bulacan Sports Complex in the City of Malolos on 13 September 2025.

Secretary Raphael Lotilla of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) led the turnover during the nationwide Handog ng Pangulo celebration marking the birth anniversary of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the observance of Philippine Bamboo Month.

Lotilla was joined by DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo and other key officials, who personally handed the seedlings to Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Vice Governor Alexis Castro.

Geohazard maps prepared by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, led by Regional Director Noel Lacadin, were also turned over to the provincial government by the secretary.

Lotilla said that the turnover of these seedlings symbolizes the shared responsibility for building a resilient and sustainable future, serving as the foundation of a greener Bagong Pilipinas.

"These seedlings carry a promise for our future. That is why the Handog ng Pangulo is also a Handog ng Bayan. Hindi po ito kaya ng pamahalaan na mag-isa. Kailangan po ng kooperasyon ng bawat LGU, bawat organisasyon, bawat sektor ng lipunan, at bawat mamamayan," Lotilla said.

Pablo reaffirmed DENR’s commitment to assisting local governments in their reforestation and greening initiatives.

He emphasized that activities like Handog ng Pangulo not only strengthen partnerships with stakeholders but also ensure that environmental programs directly benefit grassroots communities.

In total, 96,148 seedlings of bamboo and several native and fruit-bearing trees were distributed across various LGUs in Central Luzon as part of the event’s environmental and livelihood support component.