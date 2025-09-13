Bulacan police nab 10 fugitives in two-day ops

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — A two-day police operation in Bulacan led to the arrest of 10 wanted individuals, including the “Top 6 Most Wanted Person” in Meycauayan, authorities announced Saturday.

The primary suspect, identified as alias “Chard,” 22, was arrested on September 12 in Barangay Camalig, Meycauayan City, under a warrant for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. The operation, carried out by Meycauayan City Police Station Acting Chief PLTCOL Melvin M. Florida Jr., followed a warrant issued by Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 121, which set bail at P400,000.

Nine other fugitives were arrested in simultaneous raids conducted by tracker teams from Pulilan, Calumpit, Sta. Maria, San Jose Del Monte, Balagtas, San Ildefonso, and the Bulacan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company. All suspects are currently detained pending court proceedings.

“Ang tagumpay ng mga operasyong ito ay patunay ng walang humpay na pagsisikap ng inyong kapulisan na maisaayos ang seguridad ng ating residente dito sa rehiyon,” said Central Luzon regional director PBGen. Rogelio Peñones.

Peñones urged residents to support law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities, underscoring that community cooperation is essential for maintaining peace and order in Central Luzon.