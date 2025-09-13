Bulacan police arrest four in anti-drug, firearms ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Bulacan police have stepped up their crackdown on illegal drugs and firearms, resulting in multiple arrests in Malolos City and Plaridel.

In Malolos City, a buy-bust operation on 12 September around 10 PM led to the arrest of three suspects: “Tuklaw,” 44; “Sawa,” 31; and “Enchong,” 42. The Malolos City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), in coordination with SOU3, PNP DEG, and PDEA PRO3, seized eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 12 grams, with an estimated value of P81,600. Authorities also confiscated a 5.56 caliber revolver loaded with six bullets and the buy-bust money.

In Plaridel, another buy-bust operation on 13 September at about 1:30 AM resulted in the arrest of “Bong,” 40, from Brgy. Tabang. Police recovered three sachets of suspected shabu weighing 3.7 grams valued at P25,160, along with an improvised shotgun and six 12-gauge shotgun shells.

PBGen. Rogelio Peñones, regional director, reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to curbing illegal drugs and firearms, stressing that operations will continue to safeguard communities in the region.