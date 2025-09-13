Bulacan cops nab 10 suspects

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — A two-day police operation across Bulacan successfully arrested 10 wanted individuals, including the city’s “Top 6 Most Wanted” in Meycauayan, authorities announced Saturday.

The main suspect, known as “Chard,” 22, was caught on 12 September in Barangay Camalig, Meycauayan City. He was wanted for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165). The arrest was led by Meycauayan City Police Station Acting Chief PLTCol. Melvin M. Florida Jr., based on a warrant issued by Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 121, with bail set at P400,000.

Meanwhile, nine other fugitives were apprehended in coordinated raids by tracker teams from Pulilan, Calumpit, Sta. Maria, San Jose Del Monte, Balagtas, San Ildefonso, and the Bulacan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company. All suspects are now in custody awaiting court proceedings.

Central Luzon Regional Director PBGen. Rogelio Peñones praised the operation’s success, saying, “This achievement shows the relentless effort of your police force to ensure the safety and security of our residents in the region.”