BPPO holds legal education training for investigators in Balanga

Balanga City, Bataan – The Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) conducted a legal education training for its investigators on 12 September 2025.

Dubbed the Continuing Legal Education for Police Investigators session, the training was held at the Conference Room of Camp Tolentino.

Police Captain Junjun Santiago, legal officer of BPPO, served as the resource speaker and discussed the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras in the Execution of Warrants.

According to BPPO, the activity aligns with the directive of Acting Chief PNP Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and is part of the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development’s 4-Year Training Development Plan. The initiative aims to equip PNP investigators with essential legal knowledge while strengthening their investigative competencies.

Meanwhile, the PNP Training Service continues to provide refresher courses for police officers, featuring subject matter experts who guide participants on appropriate firearm use, hand-to-hand combat, and conflict resolution.