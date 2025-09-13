Bong Go urges priority for evacuation centers after QC fire visit

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited families affected by a fire in Barangay Culiat on Friday, 12 September, and urged government to fast-track the rollout of Republic Act 12076 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act establishing disaster-resilient evacuation centers nationwide.

“Ako po ay nakikiusap sa mga kasamahan ko sa gobyerno. Bigyang prayoridad and evacuation centers dahil batas naman po ito kesa nasasayang sa flood control na ginagawang gatasan ng iilan po,” Go said.

He described the situation evacuees face after fires and other disasters. “Halimbawa ngayon, nasunugan. Wala kayong komportableng higaan. Minsan naantala ang (pasok sa) eskuwelahan.”

Go added that resources used for anomalous flood-control projects could have built thousands of shelters instead. “Alam ninyo, kung ang pondo po sa flood control ay ginamit po sa evacuation center, mayroon pong 60,000 evacuation centers ang puwedeng ipatayo sa buong Pilipinas.”

The senator also highlighted related measures he authored and co-sponsored, including RA 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, and Senate Bill 415 creating a Rental Housing Subsidy Program for displaced families and informal settlers.

A relief distribution followed in coordination with barangay officials led by Barangay Culiat Captain Bebang Bernardino, with 138 beneficiaries receiving financial assistance, vitamins, snacks, water containers, fans, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs.

Mayor Joy Belmonte visited earlier in the day along with barangay councilors Alelia Bernardo, Diana Esteban, Ameerah Ibrahim, Marichu Montehermoso, Princess Zipaga, Judith Javines, and Jyammel Esguerra.

“Kahit saan parte ng Pilipinas, tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go said.