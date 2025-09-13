Bong Go: E-Governance Act brings gov't services within reach

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 12254, or the E-Governance Act, welcomed its recent enactment, calling it a crucial step toward making government services more efficient and accessible through digital platforms.

The law mandates the creation of a Unified E-Governance Project Management Office under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to oversee the integration of digital systems across government agencies. It also requires an updated E-Government Master Plan and the establishment of standards for data security and privacy.

Being among the first to propose the measure, Go explained that the law aims to reduce red tape and make government transactions easier for ordinary citizens by moving more services online.

“Mas magiging madali para sa mga kababayan natin ang pakikipagtransaksyon sa gobyerno kung mabilis at maayos ang mga sistema,” he said, emphasizing that modernization is critical to better serving the public.

The E-Governance Act also directs agencies to strengthen free public internet access nationwide, particularly in far-flung communities, and to improve online portals of local government units. It includes provisions for enhancing digital literacy and protecting critical information infrastructure from unauthorized access.

“Panahon na para ang serbisyo ng gobyerno ay nasa abot ng daliri ng bawat Pilipino,” Go remarked. “Kailangan nating tiyakin na ang bawat sulok ng bansa, lalo na ang mga liblib na lugar, ay may pagkakataon ding makinabang sa teknolohiya.”

He stressed that the law complements other efforts to make government more responsive, from health services to social welfare programs.

“Ang mahalaga, mas mabilis na ang tulong at serbisyo ng gobyerno, at hindi na kailangang maglakbay nang malayo ang mga tao para lang mag-process ng mga dokumento,” Go added.

To ensure smooth implementation, the law requires privacy impact assessments and sets national standards for information security, while giving government entities the responsibility to maintain operational autonomy within the unified digital framework.

“Ang modernisasyon ng ating mga proseso ay hindi lang para maging uso, kundi para masiguro na bawat Pilipino ay may patas na access sa serbisyo ng gobyerno,” Go stressed. “Sa ganitong paraan, mas nagiging episyente at mas malinaw ang takbo ng pamahalaan para sa lahat.”

With the law now in place, Go underscored the need for continuous collaboration among agencies and local governments to fully realize the benefits of digital transformation.

“Kung sama-sama tayong kikilos, mas mapapabilis natin ang paghatid ng serbisyo at mas mapapalakas ang tiwala ng tao sa gobyerno,” he said.