Bini shines

Nation’s girl group Bini steps beyond the spotlight to share their journey from sold-out concerts to candid off-stage moments in Bini World Tour Stories, premiering exclusively on iWant on 21 September.

The six-episode series spotlights Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena as they conquer global stages and reveal the unfiltered realities of life on tour.

Blooms will see the girls beyond the stage as their personal stories unfold, facing time away from home and the pressures of fame while continuing to shine.

Bini recently made history as the first Filipino act to sell out the Philippine Arena with the opening leg of the BINIverse World Tour 2025, which has since expanded with successful stops in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), London (United Kingdom), and multiple North American cities including Toronto, Washington D.C., Hollywood, Las Vegas, and other stops across Canada.

Bini World Tour Stories highlights how the group stays grounded in their sisterhood, fueled by their passion for music and the inspiration they draw from their families and Blooms.

Bini Global Exclusive members are entitled to a free iWant Basic Plan subscription, which includes access to Bini World Tour Stories (premiering 21 September), Bini docuseries chapters 1 to 3, and the full library of iWant on-demand content and live channels. Each member will receive a unique voucher through their account on the Bini Global website.

Non-members of the Bini Global Exclusive can create an iWant account via web or download the app to start streaming.