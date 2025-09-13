Balanga-Clark direct bus route offers faster, more convenient travel

Balanga City residents bound for Clark International Airport now have a faster and more convenient option with the launch of Genesis Transport Service’s newest route on 13 September 2025.

The point-to-point bus service connects Balanga to Clark Airport in just about an hour through the Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx), providing commuters with a direct ride that cuts down travel time and eliminates the hassle of multiple transfers.

The new route was officially announced during the 2025 Transport Network Vehicle Service Roadshow, an event attended by Bataan leaders including Governor Joet Garcia, Vice Mayor Francis Garcia, provincial board members, city councilors, and department heads. Genesis executives also joined the program to mark the milestone.

According to Vice Mayor Francis Garcia, the new service is a step forward in making air travel more accessible for Bataan residents. “Bukod sa mas mabilis na biyahe, nakakatipid din ang commuters sa oras at gastos. Patunay ito ng continuous effort ng lokal na pamahalaan at mga partners nito na magbigay ng mas maayos at efficient na transportation service para sa lahat,” he said.

The city government emphasized that this partnership with Genesis highlights its commitment to improving connectivity and enhancing mobility for residents and travelers alike. For many locals, the service is expected to boost not only convenience but also opportunities in tourism and business by linking Bataan more closely to the country’s premier international gateway in Central Luzon.