Asia’s data gaps challenge democratic progress

Data is more than just numbers — it drives development and is essential for democratic, inclusive governance. This is the core message of the newly released D4DAsia Synthesis Report, unveiled by LIRNEasia in collaboration with the Data for Development Asia Hub (D4DHub), the Open Development Initiative of EWMI, the Senar Project, Disini Law and the Digital Freedom Network.

The report reviews laws, policies, and initiatives shaping data governance across South and Southeast Asia, identifying gaps and recommending strategies to strengthen frameworks regionally. Seven countries participated: India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the Philippines.

The Philippine data landscape: Progress and challenges

The Philippine Constitution guarantees citizens access to information on public matters, but internet accessibility remains a hurdle. The report highlights a lack of coordination among government data platforms, such as the Open Data Portal and the Philippine Statistics Authority’s OpenStat database. This disconnect limits seamless data access and usage.

Critical policy gaps exist. The Philippines lacks formal government policies favoring open software and standards, and there are no laws governing systems interconnectivity, data integration, or data localization — the practice of storing data within the country. The report also points out legal ambiguities around data generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Current copyright law protects works created by “natural persons” only, leaving AI-generated content in a legal gray zone.

Urgent call for legislative action

“Our report reveals significant gaps in the country’s data governance strategy,” said Prof. Jesus Disini Jr. of the University of the Philippines College of Law. “We hope to spur policymakers to enact laws addressing these issues promptly.”

Prof. Oliver Xavier Reyes, also from UP, emphasized the value of data as a strategic asset. “Strong data governance is key to effective policymaking, impacting people’s lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Reyes explained that data governance isn’t one-size-fits-all. “Data privacy concerns personal information that identifies individuals and is protected by law. But much data used in transactions is anonymized — identifiable details are removed to protect privacy.”

A blueprint for the future

The D4DAsia report is more than academic — it offers a roadmap for countries managing digital transformation challenges. It urges governments to harmonize policies, adopt open standards, improve digital inclusion, and update laws to keep pace with technologies like AI.

By improving data governance, governments can enhance service delivery, transparency, accountability, and equitable growth — key elements of truly democratic societies.