Answered prayer for Abarrientoses

Johnny Abarrientos’ inclusion in the coaching staff of Barangay Ginebra is an answered prayer for his nephew RJ heading into the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) next month.

The 25-year-old RJ admitted that having his uncle in the same team was such a pleasant surprise as it will fast-track his development and cohesion with his teammates in the league’s most popular team.

In a stunning development, the 12-time PBA champion Abarrientos landed on Ginebra following the appointment of LA Tenorio as head coach of Magnolia last month.

Although it was shocking as it ended his 19-year campaign with the Magnolia franchise, Abarrientos admitted that he was still thrilled to hear the news as it will reunite him with his former coach Tim Cone as well as former teammates Olsen Racela and Richard del Rosario.

But for RJ, having his uncle as one of his coaches will be a major boost to his young professional career.

“It’s going to be easy for him to give pointers because it’s like us staying in the same household,” said RJ, who also trekked his uncle’s trail of playing for Far Eastern University before joining the local pro league.

“Having him at Ginebra will make it easier for him to give me advice and guidance. I’m really excited to show what I can do, especially now that I’m already with my uncle at Ginebra.”

The younger Abarrientos said that he was on vacation with his wife when he got word that the former Most Valuable Player awardee was already transferred to Ginebra.

Although he was shocked, he asserted that it was the best news as it seemed like an answered prayer for him and their family.

“Actually, I was just kidding my uncle that I’m wishing to have him as our coach at Ginebra,” RJ said.

“And at that time, I was still on a train in Taiwan with my wife when I heard that his transfer to Ginebra was already made official.”

“I couldn’t explain my emotions. I was so thankful that me and my uncle will now be in the same team.”