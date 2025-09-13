Aeta parents SEEK 4Ps education extension

PAMPANGA — Parent leaders from the Aeta community benefiting from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) expressed their gratitude to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for empowering them through the government’s flagship anti-poverty program.

Around 20 Aeta 4Ps beneficiaries suggested to the DSWD chief that the educational grants under the program be extended until the monitored children finish college.

Under the 4Ps Act of 2019, children stop being monitored once they turn 19, and households automatically exit the program after seven years.

In his July State of the Nation Address (SoNA), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. gave clear policy directions for the program, saying, “We also aim to amend the 4Ps law to ensure there is enough time to truly uplift their hardships.”

During a dialogue at the Lubao Municipal Gym, the DSWD chief told the Aeta parent leaders, “Did you watch the President’s SoNA? He mentioned the 4Ps. After all these years, he wants us to review and improve the program. That’s why we’re here, because we don’t want to just receive reports — we want to hear directly from you.”

Gatchalian brought the 4Ps kamustahan (check-in) activity to Pampanga to gather feedback and suggestions from the Aeta parents on how to further improve the program, in line with President Marcos’ directive to review if the 4Ps still meets beneficiaries’ needs.

During the discussion, the DSWD chief noted the positive outlook of the parents, even as they acknowledged their scheduled exit from the program in 2026.

“Actually, we are already thinking about solutions because next year, nearly two million households nationwide will exit the program. What the President and I talked about was first to listen to you — to see if we can find a compromise like extending support until college age. Another idea is to allow the exit but provide support, maybe through vouchers for school or stronger livelihood programs,” Gatchalian explained.