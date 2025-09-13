A Bavarian Feast Awaits at World Resorts’ Oktoberfest 2025 Newport

This October, Manila transforms into a Bavarian haven as Newport World Resorts hosts its most spectacular Oktoberfest to date. From 8 to 11 October 2025, The Ballroom at Hilton Manila will be filled with overflowing beer, hearty feasts, and the infectious spirit of one of the world’s most beloved festivals.

Oktoberfest has been a global symbol of joy and togetherness for over 200 years. What began in 1810 as a wedding celebration for Crown Prince Ludwig in Munich has grown into an international tradition marked by clinking steins, lively brass music, and tables laden with Bavarian classics. Newport World Resorts now carries that legacy to Manila, blending Bavarian authenticity with Filipino hospitality.

This year’s celebration introduces a new buffet-style spread, giving guests the freedom to savor a wider variety of traditional dishes. Expect baskets of warm pretzels and rye bread with dips, platters of sausages, schnitzel, sauerkraut, and the iconic crispy pork knuckle with its irresistible golden crackling. Comforting sides like Spaetzle and braised red cabbage balance the hearty flavors, while desserts — apple strudel, Kaiserschmarrn, and jam-filled Krapfen — cap off the feast. Every dish is crafted by Newport World Resorts’ award-winning culinary team, staying true to Bavarian taste.

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without beer, and at the heart of it all is Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest brewery. Weissbier and Lager flow on draft, while dark beer is served by the bottle — each sip echoing nearly a millennium of brewing tradition and Bavarian pride.