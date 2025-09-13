3 arrested in store robbery

Three suspects were arrested following a robbery at a convenience store in Cabuyao City, Laguna, authorities said Saturday.

Members of the intelligence unit captured the three at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

They were identified as “Jason,” 26; Reynaldo, 41; and “Ronel,” 24 — all residents of Barangay Marinig, Cabuyao City, where they were also arrested.

Police said the suspects did not resist upon seeing officers armed with high-powered rifles and wearing bulletproof vests.

Confiscated from the suspects was a .38 caliber revolver loaded with six bullets.

The group was tagged in the 10 September 10 dawn robbery of a convenience store, where they took nearly P5,000 in sales before fleeing on two motorcycles.

They will face robbery with hold-up charges as police continue to track down a fourth accomplice.