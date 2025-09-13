2-state solution wins Phl backing

The Philippines voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution backing a two-state solution to settle the Palestine-Israel question.

The resolution, adopted on 12 September, garnered 142 votes in favor, 10 votes against, and 12 abstentions.

At the 30 July international conference that produced the declaration, Philippine Permanent Representative to the UN Antonio Lagdameo expressed Manila’s support for initiatives that would establish “a definitive path” to peace.

“The Philippines affirms its readiness to form part of a UN-led peacekeeping and/or humanitarian contingent in Gaza, contributing peacekeepers, teachers, and/or medical workers,” Lagdameo said.

“The Philippines reiterates its enduring support and cooperation as we work together and commit to ending war, upholding justice, respecting human rights, promoting sustainable development, and maintaining international peace and security,” he added.

Israel voted against the resolution, alongside the United States, Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga.

The resolution endorses the New York Declaration, issued during an international conference in July, which calls for the immediate end of the war in Gaza and the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the “effective implementation” of the two-state solution.