14,670 farmers freed from P1.636-B debt

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is honoring President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on his 68th birthday by freeing 14,670 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) from a combined P1.636 billion in agrarian debts through the simultaneous distribution of 16,964.44 hectares of agricultural lands nationwide.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said the series of activities, dubbed “Sabayang Handog sa Bayan para sa Kaarawan ni PBBM,” is being held across regional and provincial agrarian reform offices nationwide in recognition of the President’s unwavering support for small farmers and the less privileged farming sector.

“This is our way of greeting our President on his birthday and expressing our gratitude for putting the country’s agrarian reform program at the forefront of his administration’s anti-poverty agenda,” Estrella said.

As of August 2025, a total of 322,200 ARBs have already been freed from agrarian debts amounting to P41 billion.

Among those set to benefit on the President’s birthday are:

4,498 ARBs in Negros Island Region (NIR), receiving 7,462 COCROMs condoning P716.655 million covering 3,464 hectares;

3,610 ARBs in Soccsksargen (Region 12), 3,699 COCROMs condoning P278.579 million covering 6,213.54 hectares;

1,663 ARBs in Central Visayas (Region 7), 819 COCROMs, P319.272 million covering 2,971.16 hectares;

951 ARBs in Northern Mindanao (Region 10), 1,130 COCROMs, P147.524 million covering 2,412.33 hectares;

910 ARBs in Western Visayas (Region 6), 1,151 COCROMs, P72.694 million covering 893 hectares;

899 ARBs in Eastern Visayas (Region 8), 924 COCROMs, P37.613 million covering 1,367.76 hectares;

721 ARBs in Davao (Region 11), 1,001 COCROMs condoning P9.833 million covering 692.98 hectares;

676 ARBs in Cagayan Valley (Region 2), 1,029 COCROMs, P32.200 million covering 368.50 hectares;

503 ARBs in Bicol (Region 5), 583 COCROMs, P4.023 million covering 578.63 hectares;

183 ARBs in Central Luzon (Region 3), 211 COCROMs, P11.900 million covering 352.58 hectares;

56 ARBs in Calabarzon (Region 4-A), 60 COCROMs, P6.195 million covering 42.49 hectares; and

51 ARBs in Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9), 35 COCROMs, P3.538 million covering 109.5 hectares.

Estrella emphasized that the condonation of ARBs’ unpaid amortizations, including interests, penalties, and surcharges, is one of President Marcos’ flagship programs.

The President first proposed condoning ARB debts upon assuming the presidency in July 2022, which eventually led to the enactment of Republic Act No. 11953, signed into law in July 2023.