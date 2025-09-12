Zaragosa holds on to victory

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — Rupert Zaragosa showed once again that power isn’t everything. With crisp irons, a confident putter, and plenty of heart, he outclassed the long hitters to capture the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic in full length this time — across 72 pressure-packed holes.

Zaragosa closed with a steady 4-under 66 for a 14-under 266 total, finishing two shots clear of Keanu Jahns, Aidric Chan and Clyde Mondilla. The victory not only validated his rain-shortened win here last year, but also silenced doubts about whether he could go the distance.

“This one is more memorable,” Zaragosa said in Filipino. “It was a full four-day tournament, and for the first time, my mom and my sister Precious were here to see me win on Tour.”

The 5’3” shotmaker wasted no time making his mark on the final round, rolling in a 12-foot birdie at the opening hole. Chan matched him, but Jahns failed to convert from closer range — a hint of how the day would play out. While his rivals tried to muscle their way into control, Zaragosa kept them in check with pinpoint approaches that consistently left him within birdie range.

Even when nerves crept in late, he didn’t let go. Holding a three-shot cushion walking up the 18th, Zaragosa admitted, “I don’t know why, but I felt the most pressure when I stepped onto the 18th tee.” A bogey there hardly mattered; by then, the trophy was already his.

The win, worth P354,000, also boosts his confidence as he eyes a campaign in Japan next month.

“I knew they had the power advantage,” he said. “But I just stuck to my game plan. The key was really the will to win and the confidence to execute.”

Behind him, the challengers did their best to keep things interesting. Jahns faltered with a costly bogey on 13 but clawed back with a birdie on 15, eventually tying Chan — who shot a flawless 66 — at 268. Mondilla made the biggest highlight of the day with an eagle chip-in on the par-4 14th and finished strong with a birdie at the last to also join the runner-up group. Each took home P155,333.

Russell Bautista ended solo fifth at 272 after a 68, while Collin Wheeler surged with a 65 to tie Nilo Salahog (66) and veteran Angelo Que (67) at 273. Zanieboy Gialon (66), Fidel Concepcion (67), and Sean Ramos (69) rounded out the top 10 at 274.

Zaragosa’s third-round 64 had given him the breathing room he needed heading into Friday’s finale, and his iron play once again carried him through. Six birdies offset two bogeys, including a momentum-building monster putt on the par-3 7th that extended his lead.

He credited Marapara’s classic layout as playing to his strengths: “The course really fits my game. Most of my second shots were just wedges.”

For Zaragosa, it wasn’t just about precision — it was about poise. He stared down the country’s biggest hitters, never wavered from his plan, and proved that in golf, iron will and sharp execution can stand taller than raw power.